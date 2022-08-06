NANS rejects calls for Emefiele’s sack over rising external debt, exchange rate

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has disapproved the agitation by a section of the body demanding the immediate sack of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele over rising external debt and exchange rate at the international market.

The students’ body said rather than making such an ill-conceived and ill-timed demand it would rather join hands with the federal government to fashion ways the country could disentangle itself from the current economic crisis pummeling the nation. A NANS leader from Zone D, Comrade Adegboye Olatunji, had on Tuesday called for Emefiele’s resignation as the nation’s CBN’s executive on the premise of ineptitude in the governance of the regulatory financial institution. But responding to the demand in a statement on Friday signed by NANS’ coordinator in the Zone, Comrade Stephen Tegbe and Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Esiegbe,, clarified that such statement didn’t emanate from NANS, but from desperate and attention-seeking individual. Tegbe specifically ap-pealed to Nigerians to be wary of the activities of some impostors, who he accused of causing confusion in the system by making incendiary comments that can further destabilise the system.

He posited that in the area of external debt, sub-Saharan Africa has a collective external debt profile of $868 Billion and that of Nigeria stood at $39.69 billion as of March 2022, while Egypt with about half Nigeria’s population, had $157.8 billion “According to a report by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, from the 4th quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, the US monetary base has depleted drastically from a peak of $6.47 trillion to $5.57 trillion, and at an an-nual contracting rate of 24pc in dollar terms. “The pressure on the dollar is a serious setback for the $12 Trillion offshore dollar lending market. As we all are aware, one of the major revenue generators for commercial banks is the lending business therefore naturally affected by the law of demand and supply,” he said.

