NANS SETS DATE FOR NATIONAL ELECTION OF NEW OFFICIALS

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has fixed 24th – 26th June, 2021 as the date for the national leadership elective convention. This was contained in a circular signed by the Chairman, Convention Planning Committee, Comrade Olajide Wolimoh. The invitation letter addressed to all members, SUG Presidents and Stakeholders fixes the convention at the Benue State University, Makurdi.

Comrade Adamu Abubakar, the SUG President in one of the prominent universities in the country on his facebook page expresses excitement over the development.

“Now Nigerian Students can elect their own leaders, and not one governor imposed president”.

Abubakar also said ” since democracy is a government of the people, for the people and by the people, a leadership known already to be partisan cannot defend students and the overall interest of the populace. This is what NANS is known for”.

The outgoing Global President, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan in a telephone interview confirmed the convention and urge all aspirants to consult widely as that alone will guarantee their successes at the election.

He debunked all rumours that he has transited to a new leadership.

“I was duly elected by vast majority of Nigerian Students and nobody can take it through the barrel of the guns.

Propaganda and blackmail to acquire power and destroy people has proven to be a wrong approach world over and must be discouraged”.

The NANS is the umbrella body of all Nigerian Students across the globe.

