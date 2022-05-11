NANS shelves planned protest as Senate, Vision Africa intervene

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), yesterday, shelved its proposed protest following the intervention by the Senate and a non-governmental organisation, Vision Africa. NANS, through its National President, Sunday Asefon, had threatened to shut down Abuja and ensure that political parties did not hold their primary elections in the nation’s political capital. However, the threat attracted the attention of the founder of Vision Africa and the Bishop, Methodist Diocese of Umuahia, Dr Sunday Onuoha, who promptly intervened by bringing the NANS leadership to meet with the leadership of the Senate yesterday.

In his speech at the meeting NANS President, Asefon, said that they planned to shut down Abuja because the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who apparently did not care about how they could resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government face-off, opted to declare his presidential ambition.

“We decided that no political party will hold a primary in Abuja because the issue of the strike action embarked upon by ASUU for months has been neglected. But with the intervention of Vision Africa through Bishop Sunday Onuoha, we want ASUU and the Federal Government to go back to the negotiation table so that we can go back to school. The Senate has done it before, we are ready to allow for such an atmosphere,” he said.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who promised that the nation’s apex Parliament was going to intervene, said that the 2009 agreement should not have been signed. “There is no way the government can handle that agreement. It is a contentious issue because some people only wanted ASUU to go back to the classes. The Federal Government must always remain truthful because I don’t see how they will get that money. “We must be truthful. We sit here because we were able to go to school and no nation can develop without giving education to its citizens. You have to educate the people and get them ready.

Education institutions generally must be alive to the reality. We must be ready to spend on educating our citizens. Malaysia and other countries are developing because they invest in education. “We are going to intervene. We will bring ASUU and the Federal Government back to the negotiating table. Stop the planned protest so that we can bring everybody to the table. Give us a chance to do that believing that we are going to find a solution. We will start the negotiation again,” Lawan assured. “Let me call on ASUU to suspend this 12-week strike period. There is no way they can negotiate when they are on strike. I want to promise you that we will push from the legislative angle so that together, we will resolve the issue. “I hope you will get a national honour for your patriotism and statesmanship. We thank you for intervening. The Bishop is here because he doesn’t want you to go the wrong direction. For him to be a shepherd, you must give him that opportunity. Allow us to go on consultation and not confrontation,” Lawan added. Also speaking at the meeting, the founder of Vision Africa, Bishop Onuoha, said that the Federal Government must not pretend the lingering crisis with ASUU, noting that the problem would not go by ignoring it.

