News Top Stories

NANS shelves planned protest as Senate, Vision Africa intervene

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), yesterday, shelved its proposed protest following the intervention by the Senate and a non-governmental organisation, Vision Africa. NANS, through its National President, Sunday Asefon, had threatened to shut down Abuja and ensure that political parties did not hold their primary elections in the nation’s political capital. However, the threat attracted the attention of the founder of Vision Africa and the Bishop, Methodist Diocese of Umuahia, Dr Sunday Onuoha, who promptly intervened by bringing the NANS leadership to meet with the leadership of the Senate yesterday.

In his speech at the meeting NANS President, Asefon, said that they planned to shut down Abuja because the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who apparently did not care about how they could resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government face-off, opted to declare his presidential ambition.

“We decided that no political party will hold a primary in Abuja because the issue of the strike action embarked upon by ASUU for months has been neglected. But with the intervention of Vision Africa through Bishop Sunday Onuoha, we want ASUU and the Federal Government to go back to the negotiation table so that we can go back to school. The Senate has done it before, we are ready to allow for such an atmosphere,” he said.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who promised that the nation’s apex Parliament was going to intervene, said that the 2009 agreement should not have been signed. “There is no way the government can handle that agreement. It is a contentious issue because some people only wanted ASUU to go back to the classes. The Federal Government must always remain truthful because I don’t see how they will get that money. “We must be truthful. We sit here because we were able to go to school and no nation can develop without giving education to its citizens. You have to educate the people and get them ready.

Education institutions generally must be alive to the reality. We must be ready to spend on educating our citizens. Malaysia and other countries are developing because they invest in education. “We are going to intervene. We will bring ASUU and the Federal Government back to the negotiating table. Stop the planned protest so that we can bring everybody to the table. Give us a chance to do that believing that we are going to find a solution. We will start the negotiation again,” Lawan assured. “Let me call on ASUU to suspend this 12-week strike period. There is no way they can negotiate when they are on strike. I want to promise you that we will push from the legislative angle so that together, we will resolve the issue. “I hope you will get a national honour for your patriotism and statesmanship. We thank you for intervening. The Bishop is here because he doesn’t want you to go the wrong direction. For him to be a shepherd, you must give him that opportunity. Allow us to go on consultation and not confrontation,” Lawan added. Also speaking at the meeting, the founder of Vision Africa, Bishop Onuoha, said that the Federal Government must not pretend the lingering crisis with ASUU, noting that the problem would not go by ignoring it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UK shuts Visa Application Centres in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United Kingdom has shut down its visa application centres in Nigeria over the crisis arising from #EndSARS protests in the country. The UK made this known in a statement on its website. The statement was titled, ‘Important: Closure of our Visa application centre’. The statement read: “Due to the ongoing protest in Nigeria […]
News Top Stories

PENGASSAN threatens oil shutdown over sacked 23 NOV oil workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

• DPR imposes $250k fine on firm   The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged the National Oilwell Varco (NOV Oil) to reinstate 23 workers sacked without due process to avoid industrial crisis.   Mr Eyam Abeng, PENGASSAN Lagos Zonal Chairman, stated this while fielding questions from journalists in […]
News

FHQ: Two officers, 4 gunmen killed in Abia station attack

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says 200 armed men invaded station *Operatives killed 4 gunmen, arrested 8 others – Police The Force Headquarters (FHQ) Wednesday, said two police officers were killed during a violent attack on a police station in Abayi, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday by suspected gunmen. It, however, noted that four of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica