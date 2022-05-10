NANS shelves planned protest as Senate, Vision Africa intervene

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Tuesday, shelved its proposed protest following the intervention by the Senate and a Non-governmental Organisation, Vision Africa.

NANS, through its National President, Sunday Asefon, had threatened to shut down Abuja and ensure that political parties did not hold their primary elections in the nation’s political capital.

However, the threat attracted the attention of the founder of Vision Africa and the Bishop, Methodist Diocese of Umuahia, Dr Sunday Onuoha, who promptly intervened by bringing the NANS leadership to meet with the leadership of the Senate Tuesday.

In his speech at the meeting NANS President, Asefon, said that they planned to shut down Abuja because the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who apparently did not care about how they could resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government face-off, opted to declare his presidential ambition.

“We decided that no political party will hold a primary in Abuja because the issue of the strike action embarked upon by ASUU for months has been neglected. But with the intervention of Vision Africa through Bishop Sunday Onuoha, we want ASUU and the Federal Government to go back to the negotiation table so that we can go back to school. The Senate has done it before, we are ready to allow for such an atmosphere,” he said.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who promised that the nation’s apex Parliament was going to intervene, said that the 2009 agreement should not have been signed.

Also speaking at the meeting, the founder of Vision Africa, Bishop Onuoha, said that the Federal Government must not pretend the lingering crisis with ASUU, noting that the problem would not go by ignoring it.

