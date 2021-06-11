Top Stories

NANS suspends June 12 protest, distances self from ‘Buhari-must-go’ campaign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has suspended its planned June 12 nationwide protest.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, made this known in a statement on Friday morning.

It was titled: ‘NANS Suspends June 12 Protest Over Concerns About Safety Of Protesters And Fear Of Possible Hijack By Politicians – Comrade Sunday Asefon’.

According to the NANS president, the planned protest was aimed at decrying the insecurity in the country, especially the serial abductions of students.

However, Asefon said some politicians with “different agenda” have perfected plans to hijack the protest to “ventilate their political opinions and sentiments”.

He also said the students’ body was not associated with the secessionist campaign or the ‘Buhari-must-go’ campaign slated to hold on Saturday by some politicians and activists.

He said: “Having considered the current security realities and the danger to the lives of our members in case of possible hijack of the planned protest, I in consultation with all the structures of NANS, therefore, announce the suspension of our proposed protest for June 12.

“The suspension of the protest is necessary to avoid a clash of interest and clash with security agencies that are on red alert to protect the nation’s infrastructure from security breaches on the proposed date as a result of many other protests slated for the date.

“We intend to protest for better security and improved welfare for our students, we must therefore not put the life of any of our students at risk to ventilate our grievances.”

Asefon further noted that the protest was not cancelled but postponed, adding that a new date would be announced for the demonstration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

killed, many injured as robbers invade New Benin market in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Therewaspandemoniumyesterday evening at the popular New Benin Market in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, as suspected armed robbers invaded the area and shot sporadically into the air. Eyewitness account said the robbers had on arrival swooped on traders and market women and dispossessed them of cash and other valuables. By the time the […]
News Top Stories

Mediterranean diet can lower risk of erectile dysfunction

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said men who ate a diet high in vegetables, fruits, nuts, fish and unsaturated fats, but low in meats and whole-fat dairy, have a lower risk of erectile dysfunction (ED). According to the results of a new study, published in ‘JAMA Network Open,’ among all the age groups that […]
News Top Stories

We need scholarships, not money –Children of police killed during #EndSARS beg govt

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Children of the police officers killed during the #EndSARS protest in Oyo State have urged the Federal and state governments to sponsor their education, while asking the well-to-do individuals in the society to support them in ensuring that they have good education.   The children, who are between the ages of two months and 14 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica