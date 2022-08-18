NANS tackle state-owned varsities over ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has berated the state government whose tertiary institutions are participating in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and asked them to deploy all necessary measures to ensure resumption of academic activities.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon in a statement issued on Thursday, promised to support states government in any measure they deem fit to compel striking state university lecturers to resume work, as state-owned universities were not supposed to have joined the ASUU strike.

This came as Asefon promised to ensure Nigerian students heeded the advice credited to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to sue ASUU for liabilities suffered as a result of the over six months old strike.

He said: “Perhaps the only thing Malam Adamu Adamu has gotten right since he became a minister is the fact that Nigerian students needed to be compensated for their wasted time, opportunities and resources.

“However, the minister was clever by half by suggesting ASUU should be held liable for the liabilities. ASUU is neither the proprietor of our tertiary institutions nor the beneficiary of the exorbitant fees we pay across our tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

