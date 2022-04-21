News

NANS to Dapo Abiodun: Students living in fear, under threats

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has petitioned the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, expressing concern that students of higher institutions in the state are under security threat. Executive Director, Campus Intervention, NANS National Secretariat, Oladimeji Uthman, in the petition addressed to the governor, was worried that the state has recently come to be an epicentre of multifaceted security concerns. Uthman argued that hardly a week would pass by without one mishap or borderline mishap or the other in the state.

The petition reads in part; “It now even becomes more disturbing to note that Ogun State, which is one of the states ranked with the highest number of tertiary institutions in the country. About 33 higher institutions both private and public are residual in the state. “That alone sends a strong image of the population of students that are camped in the state, pursuing their respective educational goals that will invariably have a profound impact on the development of the nation, which will inevitably trickle down to the state.

 

