NANS to police: Investigate killer of Romoke

he National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged Osun State Police Command to commence prompt investigation into the killing of the student of Federal University , Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Oloyede Romoke, who died of alleged food poisoning and used for spiritual purposes by internet fraudsters.

NANS also canvassed for immediate transfer of the case from Iree Divisional Police Station in Boripe Local Government Area, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) section at Osogbo, the Osun State capital, for prompt conclusion of investigation into the crime.

Romoke, who was until her death a 200 Level Mathematics Education Student of FUOYE, went with her friend named Fadeke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to visit her boyfriend called Malik at Iree and was reported to have died after taking rice.

Meanwhile, Malik has now been arrested after initially escaping and is being detained at the Divisional Police Station at Iree.

A statement yesterday by the Vice President of the National Association of Universities Students (NAUS), a NANS wing, Com David Aruson in Ado Ekiti, urged the police to look beyond food poisoning in Romoke’s death, for justice to be attained in the case.

Aruson said though, the police had already suspected that Romoke must have died of food poisoning and the residue of the food she took last had been sent for medical investigation, advising that they should also look into the area of what he tagged “spiritual ICT fraud” fondly called (yahoo plus) to unearth the real reason behind Romoke’s death.

“So far, we have been able to gather through our visit to the room of Malik at Iree that he is a suspected Yahoo boy based on the exhibits that were seen in his room, which included but not limited to a black local pot and black soaps.

“No one can deny the fact that these are common features of these fetish yahoo boys and many ladies are falling victims on daily basis.”

The NAUS leader said he has paid a visit to the parents of the deceased and promised that NANS, as umbrella body for all students in Nigeria shall monitor the case closely to ensure that justice is adequately served.

