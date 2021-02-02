Metro & Crime

NANS to Sunday Igboho: Change your strategy, don’t set S’West on fire

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State chapter has cautioned Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho to change his approach at tackling insecurity in the South West to avoid setting the region on fire.
The student’s body also called on Igboho to dialogue with South West governors, Yoruba leaders, Afenifere members and other stakeholders in ensuring lasting peace in the region.
This is coming barely 24 hours after Igboho and his supporters stormed Ogun State to flush out criminal herdsmen.
The Chairman of NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon gave the advice during a press conference in Abeokuta, the state capital.
The NANS chairman insisted that Igboho’s strategy of dealing with killer-herdsmen in Yorubaland, if not reviewed may lead to inter ethnic or tribal war.
He also called on the state government to immediately begin the registration of herdsmen in the state and also monitor their activities.

