NANS unveils plans to rid Ekiti varsities of randy lecturers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to rid higher institutions operating in Ekiti State of sexual assault, promising to work with management of each institution to ensure that lecturers engaging in such “animalistic” behaviour were shown the way out. Chairman NANS/ Joint Campus Committee, Ekiti axis, Comrade Abiola Ogunleye, spoke yesterday at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti to review activities of the body. Ogunleye flanked by other NANS’ leaders, applauded Ekiti State University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, for expelling a lecturer who recently engaged in sexual assault, saying such steps would send a signal that there were no sacred cows on campuses. He said: “Protection of students against all forms of victimisation, sexual assaults, and harassment are our priority.

The management of all higher institutions operating in Ekiti had assured us that they won’t tolerate such act. “Even when a lecturer was indicted for sexual assault here in EKSU, he was dismissed from this university. This confirmed that the management has zero tolerance for harassment. “We are also happy that the university had developed a robust and interactive homegrown portal and established more lecture theatres. All these will add values and the quality of education in EKSU.”

