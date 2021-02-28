NANS urges FG to declare abductors of students terrorists

…Calls for national security summit

The National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to tag bandits perpetrating the abduction of school children in the Northern parts of the country “terrorists”.

This is coming as the unfortunate incident is waxing stronger in the area.

NANS posited that the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from Government Girls Junior Secondary Jangebe, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday, was an indictment and pointer of the failure of the nation’s security apparatuses.

NANS also called on the government to convey a National Security Summit towards galvanizing the best brains in providing ideas and innovation to combating the country’s multi-faceted security challenges .

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, NANS National President , Com. Sunday Asefon, expressed disgust at the rate of kidnapping of schoolchildren in quick succession, saying the experiences from Chibok, Dapchi, Kagara, and Jangebe, in Maru Local Government of Zamfara State, were pointers to failure of governance at all levels.

Asefon said: “These gale of Kidnappings have become one case too many and the fact that these kidnaps happened without any form of opposition from the security apparatus calls for serious concern.

“The emotional trauma on the kids even when released is long-term and unquantifiable; it may have a lasting influence on their perspective about school and education. Well-meaning Nigerians must be very concerned about this recent development.”

