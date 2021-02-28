News

NANS urges FG to declare abductors of students terrorists

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

…Calls for national security summit

 

The National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to  tag bandits perpetrating the abduction of school children in the Northern parts of the country “terrorists”.

 

This is coming as the unfortunate incident is waxing stronger in the area.
NANS posited that the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from Government Girls Junior Secondary Jangebe, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday, was an indictment and pointer of  the failure of the nation’s security apparatuses.

 

NANS  also called on the government to convey a National Security Summit towards galvanizing the best brains in providing ideas and innovation to combating the country’s multi-faceted security challenges .

 

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, NANS National President , Com. Sunday Asefon, expressed disgust at the rate of kidnapping of schoolchildren in quick succession, saying the experiences from Chibok, Dapchi, Kagara, and Jangebe, in Maru Local Government of Zamfara State, were  pointers to failure of governance at all levels.

 

Asefon said: “These gale of Kidnappings have  become one case too many and the fact that these kidnaps happened  without any form of opposition from the security apparatus calls for serious concern.

 

“The emotional trauma on the kids even when released is long-term and unquantifiable; it may have a lasting influence on their perspective about school and education. Well-meaning Nigerians must be very concerned about this recent development.”

 

 

