News

NANS Vice President, Afeez Congratulates Bola Tinubu, Pray For Successful Tenure

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students Vice President (External Affairs), Comr. Akinteye Babatunde Afeez has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come May 29, 2023.

in a statement, Akinteye said the victory of the former Lagos State Governor at the poll was an affirmation of the trust and confidence Nigerians have in him.

While praying for a peaceful tenure, he assured the president-elect of the full cooperation and support of Nigerian students.

Akinteye also extended his congratulatory message to SeyiTinubu, for his role in canvassing Nigerian Students and youth alike to vote for his father

The statement read, “The NANS Vice President (External Affairs), Comr. Akinteye Babatunde Afeez congratulates Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come May 29, 2023.

“He expresses optimism that Bola Ahmed would do better not to betray the trust betrothed on him by millions of Nigerian Students and Youth as shown by the results of the February 25 election.

“He also extends his congratulatory message the ever-agile MR SeyiTinubu, for his role in canvassing Nigerian Students and youth alike to vote for his father, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He also pointed out the significance of the support Seyi Tinubu renders to the Nigerian Students and youth whenever he’s called upon.

“He however advised that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu sees the Nigerian Students as major stakeholders in decision-making by always giving listening hears to the plights of the Nigerian Students as he assured Asiwaju of the unwavering support of the Nigerian Students and youth in all ramifications, to give his administration the required facelift, grandeur and progress that it deserves.

“Comr. Akinteye Babatunde Afeez stated that he’s not surprised that BAT coasted smoothly to victory because his pedigree and non-sentimental misdemeanor paved way for him across the nation’s ethnic and religious lines. He stated that his manifestos and track records also contributed to his easy ride to victory amidst the new dimensions witnessed at the polls for the first time.

“He therefore prayed that the tenure of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu shall bring prosperity to Nigeria and shall take Nigeria’s education sector to a different level altogether and it shall also create opportunities for the Nigerian Students and youth in diverse way.”

Our Reporters

