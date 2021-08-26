NANS: We’ll support EFCC to rid tertiary institutions of Internet fraud

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has promised to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the fight against Internet fraud among youths. According to the antigraft body in a release signed by its Head, Media, Wilson Uwujaren, the umbrella body of Nigerian students made the pledge in Ibadan during a courtesy call on the Ibadan zonal command office of the commission. Led by its Coordinator in South-West Zone D, Amos Odunayo Kowe, the team expressed the association’s satisfaction with the commission’s effort at ridding Nigeria of economic and financial crimes, while affirming its readiness to collaborate with the EFCC to fight Internet fraud across the nation’s tertiary institutions.

