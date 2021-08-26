NANS: We’ll support EFCC to rid tertiary institutions of Internet fraud

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has promised to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the fight against Internet fraud among youths. According to the antigraft body in a release signed by its Head, Media, Wilson Uwujaren, the umbrella body of Nigerian students made the pledge in Ibadan during a courtesy call on the Ibadan zonal command office of the commission. Led by its Coordinator in South-West Zone D, Amos Odunayo Kowe, the team expressed the association’s satisfaction with the commission’s effort at ridding Nigeria of economic and financial crimes, while affirming its readiness to collaborate with the EFCC to fight Internet fraud across the nation’s tertiary institutions.
US election: Pennsylvania judge halts election certification amid mail-in vote fight
A Pennsylvania state court issued an injunction Wednesday blocking any potential further certification of election results in the state, pending a hearing to be held Friday. The order from Judge Patricia McCullough comes in the case brought by Pennsylvania voters including Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., in which they allege that a state law allowing for no-excuse absentee voting […]
Teachers’ recruitment: Osun releases qualifying exams results
As part of efforts to improve the workforce of its public schools, Osun State Government has officially released the results of the qualifying examination for candidates seeking employment as teachers in its public schools. This followed the conduct of a Computer-Based Test for over 27,000 applicants across designated centres in the state. In a […]
High fructose diets can damage immune system
Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said consuming a diet high in the sugar fructose might prevent the proper functioning of peoples’ immune systems in ways that has, until now, largely been unknown. The new research published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’ was led by Swansea University in collaboration with researchers at the University […]
