NANS, Youths give FG 2-week ultimatum to fix Lagos-Sango Ota – Abeokuta road 

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Ogun State, National Association of Ogun state students (NAOSS), have given a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to commence reconstruction of the Lagos-Sango Ota – Abeokuta road.

The students and youths, who berated the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola over his comment that the state lacked the power and funds to take over the reconstruction of the deplorable road, has vowed to shut down the state in a massive protest if nothing was down soonest.

They called on the minister to tell residents of the state when the Federal Government would commence reconstruction of the road since he insisted that the state could not not take over the burden of fixing it

The ultimatum contained in a statement jointly signed by NANS Chairman, Comrade Simeon Damilola Kehinde, NAOSS National president Com Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke and Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria,Ogun state Com Ayelagbe Jabar on Tuesday, described the Minister as incompetent and one who lacks empathy despite the sufferings of the residents and those plying the road.

