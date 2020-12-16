NANS’ll focus on students’ interest, says Asefon

President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Sunday Asefon, has declared that protection of interest of students across the country would receive a boost throughout his tenure as students’ lives would be transformed on campuses across the country.

He spoke yesterday in Ado-Ekiti when his team paid a courtesy visit to the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti , where they were received by the Rector, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye and his management. Addressing the management and the students, Asefon lauded the Rector for his support during the electioneering campaigns and most importantly, for prioritising the welfare of students.

He said: “The new team of NANS is tagged revolutionary leaders. We are going to ensure that our students are well taken care of because we have the mandate of Nigerian students to fight for their interests. We will not engage in confrontations.

We will jaw-jaw and not war-war But if any management refuses to listen, then we will apply force.

“That mandate given to us by students across this country is greater and higher than any management, it is greater and higher than any person, it is greater and higher than the federal government.

“I met with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola on the need to extend the hand of fellowship it has extended to some Federal Universities on road networks to the Federal Polytechnics and other tertiary institutions that are yet to benefit.”

