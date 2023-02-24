News

NANS,SUG PRESIDENTS, STUDENTS LEADERS AND STAKEHOLDERS,NATIONAL YOUTH PARLIAMENT IN SOUTHWEST ENDORSEMENTS OF ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU STANDS

Posted on

Following the recent developments of news flying around I Use this medium to reiterate again that Our endorsement of ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU STANDS.

It should be noted that the NANS Vice-President, External Affairs, comrade Babtunde Afeez (Babtee) led the delegates of SUG Presidents, NANS JCC executives as well as National Youth parliament across the southwestern states to endorse the APC Presidential aspirants, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed on the 20th Of February, 2023 in Lagos after several months of deliberations and consultations with stakeholders and students in Southwest on whom to support out of the the leading Presidential aspirant especially this time when Students has the highest voting strength in the country.

Comr. Akinteye Babatunde in a statement signed and send to the press reinstate the commitment of the entire students and youths in southwest to delivering Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu tomorrow at the polls. He said “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven over years while serving as the Governor of Lagos state as a student-friendly politician who made several policies while in office to benefit students of the state ranging from the timely release of Subventions to our higher institutions, free payment of WAEC and NECO examination for Secondary school students, provision of a serene, safe and conducive environment of learning to students in the state, provision of mobility for students leaders. Furthermore, we also find Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu worthy of endorsement as a result of his campaign promises which are germane to the growth of our educational sector in the country.

We have not rescinded on our decision and position, consequently, tomorrow at the polls, the entire students and youth in Southwest will be using their voting strength to delivering Asiwaju Bola ahmed Tinubu.”

Signed:
*AKINTEYE BABATUNDE AFEEZ*
NANS VICE PRESIDENT (EXTERNAL AFFAIRS).

Our Reporters

