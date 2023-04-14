NANTA: Abuja AGM 2023 is for serious business, says Akporiaye

As the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) heads to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja for its 47th Annual General Meeting, which is slated to hold between April 25 and 27, the National President of the umbrella body for registered travel agents operating in the country, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye has declared that the non-elective AGM will be a departure from the norms. Speaking with selected media on preparations for the three days gathering, Akporiaye said it will be strictly for serious business. For observers and watchers of happenings in the downstream of Aviation sector, NANTA’s stance on its forthcoming AGM is understandable. Travel agents in Nigeria has of recent become endangered species following the downturn in business, a situation that was compounded by the inability of the Nigerian government to settle the trapped funds of foreign airlines operating in the country. The trapped fund is believed to be in excess of $800m. To keep their operations afloat, the foreign airlines since last year removed all low fares from their inventories in the Nigerian market leaving only the higher fares, a practice that is against international standard. The fallout out of this is that Nigerians now pay over N2m for return ticket while to change any ticket issued attract over N1.5m. Besides, what is more worrisome for NANTA and its members across the country, is the adverse effect that this is having on the nation’s economy and their businesses, as a number of them have been forced to downsize and even close shops due to lack of patronage as most Nigerian travellers have resorted to either getting their tickets from outside the country or travel to neighouring West Africa countries, such as Benin or Ghana to buy tickets and board. Given this situation that has pauperised NANTA and the nation’s economy, NANTA took up the gauntlet in engaging with the foreign airlines and Nigerian government over their plight and even going as far as reporting the matter to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for meditation. It is against this background that Akporiaye noted that the Abuja AGM will strictly focus on deliberating on the current problem threatening the continued existence of travel agencies in the aviation and tourism value chain. To this end, she disclosed that the theme of the AGM, which is, Professionalism: A key to surviving aviation downstream turbulence and its exploitative effects, has been carefully chosen to address this situation. The keynote speaker, she said is the Executive Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera. Again, his choice by the AG Planning Committee headed by Mrs. Adelola Adewole, who is the Publicity Secretary of NANTA, is a careful and deliberate one as he is well suited to address the issue that is at stake at the moment. ‘‘We are honoured to have the Executive Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera speak to us, not only on how we can confidentially protect our businesses and clients but also on how to navigate the challenges of foreign airlines trapped funds and its impacts on our businesses,’’ noted Akporiaye. This is even as she said that no other speakers or papers would be entertained during the AGM except that of the keynoter, which she said is the only sole business of the AGM, which is focused on educating the members and exposing them to the natty gritty of the present challenges and how to overcome them as the government who should be addressing the problem seems to have abandoned them and the Nigerian travelling public to their fate as they are now both at the mercy of the foreign airlines who have taken undue advantage of the situation to drive high ticket fares. According to her, ‘‘this year’s AGM is strictly for serious business, no frivolities, we have to know our rights and know how to protect them as well and those who are on our side and not. Our survival and existence has been threatened and we must take adequate and necessary steps to ensure that we are not totally annihilated by the present situation. ‘‘Therefore, we will use the opportunity to learn from experts about areas of our business that must be addressed and improved upon. No doubt, the travel world is incredibly interesting but there are also areas of concern; such as trapped funds, monopoly, unfair practices, border and visa issues and a whole lot of emerging complexities.’’