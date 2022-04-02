Travel & Tourism

NANTA AT 46: Akporiaye re-elected president, pledges to unify, lift body

It started with a lot of promises and at the end of the two days gathering in Kano city, the 46th Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) ended on a successful and resounding note, with its President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, re-elected for a second term twoyear tenure. Speaking during the gala night of the AGM, which had as a theme; Antitrust: Opportunities available for the protection of the Nigeria travel market, she pledged not only to consolidate on the gains achieved in the last two years of her first tenure but also to unify the body and leave a legacy of unbeaten track records.

Elated by her renewed mandate, she expressed appreciation to the entire membership, council, board of trustees and industry operators for the support and trust reposed on her while promising not to disappoint them as she rededicated her team and herself to the daunting task ahead.

“We want to see that display of unity, that display of oneness, irrespective of where you are from, whether from the Northern zone, Eastern zone West zone or Lagos zone, we are one NANTA, declared Akporiaye while appealing for the strengthening of bond of unity existing across board,’’ she said, adding: “I appeal to you dear colleagues, this bond of unity should continue, let nothing divide this unity.” Other members of the executive team include: kabiru Maiwada – first deputy president; Chima James Ihe – second deputy president; Yinka ladipofinancial secretary; Olatokunbo Dagunduro-treasurer; Yinka Olapade-internal auditor and Mrs. Lola Adewole-public relations officer.

 

