NANTA Lagos Zone appoints committees, harps on new beginning

The Lagos Zone of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), has harped on a new beginning, as it signalled its intention to deliver on professionalism, members’ wellbeing and promotion of tourism in Lagos and across the country. This was made known by the Vice President, NANTA Lago Zone, Yinka Folami, during the inauguration of four standing committees to steer the affairs of the association in different spheres. Present at the event held recently were some of the national officers of the body led by its President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye.

The standing committees include: Travel Policy and Standards – charged with monitoring and advising approaches, travel policies, and practices to achieve balance in the travel trade in the Lagos market: Members of the committee are: Chudi Aligwekwe; Mrs. Omonike Adesokan; Mrs. Chinwe Eluchie; Mrs. Funmilayo Oriola; Mrs. Yinka Eniayekan; Nwankwo Ifeanyi; and Ms. Bukola Aliu (Exco observer); Code of Conduct and Disciplinary – Responsible for interpreting the Code of Conduct as stipulated in the NANTA Constitution and administer standards. Members are: Mrs. Arit Tunde-Imoyo; Mrs. Olubunmi Lawal; Mrs. Folakemi Fatade; Alabi Kazeem Ishola; Mrs. Adetunji Farinu; Miss Lola Adefope; Oluwasanmi Shobayo; and Mrs. Lola Adewole (Exco observer); Adovacy and Outreach – Tasked with establishing and maintaining relationships/partnerships with both active and passive members of NANTA and stakeholders.

The members are: Efetobo Awhana; Adekunle Oluwole; Mrs. Joanna Owolabi; Mrs. Taiwo Omoifoh; Mrs. Abimbola Abiona; Mrs. Elohor Kagho; Mrs. Eke Stella; and Taiwo Oludayo (Exco observer); Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), with members as: Mrs. Ima Victor-Ekpo; Mrs. Tinuke Nwakohu; Mrs. Adelola Adewole; Mrs. Maryanne Onuoha; Mrs. Joanna Owolabi; Taiwo Oludayo; and Isaac Iwafemi (Exco observer); and Legal Compliance and Enforcement, with Mrs. Tinuke Nwakohu, who is also a legal practitioner to provide supervisory oversights for legal compliance decisions and action plans generated by all four committees. Folami tasked the committees to live up to their responsibilities and discharge their tasks with the required grit and professionalism as well the urgency.

He also used the occasion to commend the President, Mrs. Akporiaye, for her commitment to uplifting the association especially in the areas of professionalism, training, renewal, adaptability and embrace of the new normal imposed by the challenges of COVID -19.

He also used the occasion to highlight the Corporate Social Responsibility task discharged by the zone during the height of COVID – 19 by looking after the wellbeing of the immediate communities within its headquarters office in Fadeyi area of Lagos through the distribution of palliatives to the residents.

