NANTA leads Nigerian team as WTM London opens November 7

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) is heading a strong team of private sector operators in travel to the forthcoming World Travel Market (WTM) London holding at the Excel Centre, which opens on November 7 spanning November 9.

This development was disclosed by the President of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye while speaking Nigeria’s participation in the iconic and biggest global travel and tourism trade market, which affords destinations and different operators in the travel business to promote their destinations and businesses to a global audience. According to her, this move by NANTA is unprecedented, as it is the first that private sector association will be spearheading Nigeria’s formal representation at the end, noting that; ‘‘it is a refreshing and robust intervention to proudly showcase Nigeria in the absence of strong government tourism representation. Visible representation at WTM is the norm, when global tourism communities gather to tell their stories and attract a chunk of global tourism traffic to their destinations.’’

Others on the team, according to Akporiaye, besides members of NANTA, include Air Peace and Arik Air (two major Nigerian domestic airlines), La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos as well as numerous tour operators, suppliers and buyers of travel products in Nigeria.

 

