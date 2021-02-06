NANTA, NCAA, FG express worry over UAE new directives on Nigerian passengers

The new regulation by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) requiring Nigerian passengers flying to the UAE to under Rapid Respond PRC test hours before flying, in addition to the 72 hours test, has drawn the ire of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), the Federal Government and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). President of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, expressed shock over this development, which has also put an end to Nigerian passengers to Dubai from any part of the world using other airlines except Emirates Airlines. The PCR test can only be done in Lagos and Abuja airports for Dubai bound passengers, paying N36, 800 and N25, 800 respectively for the test.

“We are studying the situation and consulting widely as the new travel restrictions may put additional financial pressures on Nigerian passengers and also create a monopolistic hold on the route. Indeed, we don’t know what is going on in the minds of other countries and their airlines, a situation that may trigger off retaliatory actions,” said Akporiaye.

She further stated that UAE would had requested other carriers to set up PCR testing at the various airports instead of the blanket bound on them flying Nigerian passengers to Dubai if the intention really was to fight against COVID – 19.

‘‘We at NANTA believe that such gestures and arrangements would enhance the credibility of the additional COVID -19 protocols into Dubai and also encourage others in travel business to recover and contribute to building a global coalition against the impact of COVID -19,” said added. Following this, she called on the Federal Government and NCAA to quickly intervene in the matter.

“We are worried and call on the minister of Aviation to help intervene and interrogate this development. ‘‘We appreciate the efforts of governments and airlines to help secure the lives of passengers and also protect their citizens which NANTA supports in all ramifications but this additional requirement from Dubai Airport Authority and Emirates Airlines is far flung and we crave for a better arrangements, possibly involving other stakeholders. In this pandemic situation, no man is an island.”

Meanwhile the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 said it is looking into the development and may be forced to place a bound on UAE and also the Netherlands, which has introduced additional protocols for Nigerian passengers.

This was made know during the week by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, during a briefing by members of the PTF. Although he said that the PTF recognises the rights of all countries to put in measures to protect their citizens just like Nigeria has done, ‘‘however, these countries and airlines cannot determine for Nigeria who to approve or how these tests will be done. We are going to be having a discussion with these airlines and these countries.

“If they insist on having these additional tests being done, then PTF has decided that their operations will be suspended into Nigeria until the time the PTF puts in a structure and deals with the logistics on how this second test can be done successfully within four hours before departure to these two countries.

