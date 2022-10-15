Travel & Tourism

NANTA President, Akporiaye, delights in The Shed’s culinary offerings

The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Topaz Travels, Abuja, was the recently opened The Shed Restaurant on Lekki Phase 1, to savour the offerings of the new culinary home.

As a travel consultant and foodie, she was delighted by the offerings of the restaurant, noting that; ‘‘As a travel and tour professional and consultant, I am all about discovering new places and des-tinations to give my clients memorable experiences. ‘‘The Shed is a newly opened restaurant.

The food is amazing, a wonderful display of culinary art of food and also tastes so good, I can’t remember the last time I had food this good. What are you all waiting for? ‘‘Take your wife, family, friends and even enemies there and they will love you forever. Call today to make your reservations and thank me later. The owner said and I quote; ‘if you eat in my restaurant you will not want to eat in any other place,’ he is absolutely right.’’

 

