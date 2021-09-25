NANTA President, Akporiaye wins Media Platinum Merit Award

President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, has won this year’s edition of the Nigeria Media Platinum Merit Award for her excellent performance and leading role in promoting Nigerian travel trade business in the face of the negative impact of COVID- 19 pandemic had on global travel.

In a citation by the board of the media award institution, Akporiaye was singled out for holding forth and steering the association and the entire downstream sector of the aviation industry out of the woods at the height of COVID-19 pandemic. In her remark, she expressed appreciation to the organisers for the honour, saying that there are a lot to cherish about Nigeria despite the challenges while beckoning on Nigerians to rise up to the challenges under a united front.

‘‘Yes, it tough doing business because of the impact of COVID-19, yes, we have security challenges but tell me where in the world is too safe and without challenges? As Nigerians, we must hold forth at our various corners and speak well of our country,” she said. Akporiaye also expressed NANTA’s appreciation to the media for its support all through the years, saying that: “We respect the Nigerian media for its dogged partnership with NANTA and it didn’t start with me and will not end with me. So this award means so much to me and our association. We shall do more for our country and our people as will not disappoint you all.”

Like this: Like Loading...