NANTA president seeks to strengthen southern base

The recently concluded Obong of Calabar International Charity Golf Classic, which took place in Calabar, Cross River State became a veritable platform for the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), to strengthen its Southern – base as its president, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, who was at the event used the occasion to canvass its members and seek for new partnership.

The Obong of Calabar International Charity Golf Classic was powered by Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Rtd), a former director, Air Transport Regulations, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), as golf tourism platform for aviation professionals and others, with NANTA at the forefront of the marketing mix.

NANTA had a well – appointed promotional pavilion at the sidelines of the venue, where it showcased its history, membership, agenda, the team spirit, local and international presence and marketing connections.

The pavilion was a cynosure of the eye and a centre of action all through the event as it became the meeting and networking ground for all the golfers and visitors at the event, including the Obong of Calabar, who was excited about the activities and presence of the travel agencies body, particularly it support in the marketing and promotion of the tournament on the Nigerian domestic tourism calendar. A window of opportunity for future tourism collaborations was also consummated by the NANTA president with the Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria, who was present at the three days golf classic event.

Akporiaye used the occasion to canvass its members in the zone and also went on door to door campaign in attempt to market the body to travel agents and other travel operators in the zone. Done with the Calabar end of the business, she made a detour to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where she also met with some of her members and held strategic meetings with a number of operators and businesses. Among the people met by her were the state Commissioner for Tourism, Orman Esin and the management team of Ibom Air, with a view to creating the needed synergy for her association and the travel business across board in the country.

One of the outcomes of her meeting with the tourism commissioner was a proposed Fam Tour to the state for NANTA members while Ibom Air management acknowledged the glitches in having a seamless ticketing operation by NANTA members, with a pledge to improve on it and ensure that members enjoy a seamless transaction in the coming days. The airline management commended Akporiaye and her team for the presence of NANTA all over the country, stating its resolve to open up the northern routes as part of the strategy to create a seamless national network connection as a frontline domestic service provider.

Like this: Like Loading...