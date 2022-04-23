Travel & Tourism

NANTA president to host Nigerian teachers to tourism adventure

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, is set to host participants and winners of the recently held Nigerian Teachers reality show, Teachers Naija TV Reality show, to a tourism rendezvous. The itinerary for the teachers picked from the six geographical zones of the country, will span three days, with Destination Lagos tourism in focus.

The gathering will feature among others a practical certificated classroom engagement organised by Aerovessel Aviation School in conjunction with Topaz Travel Group. TV reality show, which is the first ever private sector tourism give back project to Nigerian teachers, is designed to educate and create awareness in respect of the vast tourism sector and get the buy in of the teaching profession to the project, targeting Nigerian students at their prime. Teachers Naija TV Reality show packaged by ANUB Media, had ran two sessions with a new episode slated for August, 2022, with Topaz Travels exclusively sponsoring the tourism segment, which engages housemates on Nigerian destinations, culture, industry icons, Nigerian history, traditions, fashion and food. Apart from the support from Aerovessel Aviation School, foremost boat services firm, Tarzan Marines, is also collaborating with the promise to offer water leisure experience for the participants and winners of the programme. The Reality Najia Teachers show has the backing of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Union of Teachers and the Federal Ministry of Education.

 

Our Reporters

