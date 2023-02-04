NANTA President unveils Western Zone Secretariat and Recreation Centre

Western Zone of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has recorded a another milestone in its quest to remain attractive and being one of the best zones of the travel agencies body across Nigeria, has completed its secretariat and recreational centre, Ibadan, with the unveiling ceremony performed recently by the National President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, alongside other dignitaries. Located within the confines of the National Museum of Unity Aleshinloye Ibadan, the beautiful edifice among others boasts a restaurant, bar, toilets, lounge area, conference hall and offices.

Akporiaye commended the leadership of the zone led by Otunba Babatunde Adesokan for successfully delivering the project, which she said is a laudable one that will endure to serve the zone and people of the state as well as visitors because of the public facilities that it is offering.

‘‘From Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt to Lagos, my charge and directive to all our zonal leadership, is to make NANTA proud by leaving behind legacies and strategic incomes generating projects, which can sustain the association at zonal levels,’’ she said. Adding that; ‘‘I am happy with what Otunba Babatunde Adesokan has done here. This secretariat and recreation centre is an inspiration and it is very commendable.”

Ibadan National Museum Curator, Mrs. Pamela Otuka Oriyomi disclosed that the Western zone was allowed to have a secretariat and recreation centre within the museum complex due to the collaboration agenda of the national museum leadership, which believes that NANTA is at the fore front driving cultural tourist traffic.

The former president of NANTA and the first female ever to hold the position, Mrs. Teresa Ojo, who for years had an office also in Ibadan, expressed delight and happiness over the achievement of the zone while commending the determination and robust commitment of NANTA’s members and leadership at all levels in developing and promoting the trade. While applauding Adesokan’s led Western zone, she urged them to remain focused in their quest to conquer new heights. “We are proud of Adesokan and his executive for this cheering effort. We want you to do more, locate and promote local tourism sites and create tourism jobs and other strings of incomes for your members,” charged Ojo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...