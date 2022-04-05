NANTA to FG: Activate red alert on aviation infrastructure

President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, has requested the Federal Government through the aviation

authorities to step up and activate proactive security measures to deter attacks on aviation infrastructure across the country.

Akporiaye suggested that the process should be backed up with the best global security intelligence architecture, which would nip such negative intentions and breaches in the bud.

According to her, “it is certainly strange to wait to be attacked before we can respond. We must advise that relevant government security agencies in charge of the critical aviation systems be put on the highest level of alert at the airports and the vicinity.”

She advised that all operators and workers in the aviation sector should also be profiled daily, while access to the cargo and passengers areas should be limited and put under effective surveillance at both local and international airports in the country.

To the families of victims of the Kaduna to Abuja rail shootings, Akporiaye said NANTA condoled with them and also pray for the quick recovery of those who were injured.

“Our hearts bleed for our people and nation at this point in time. We urge everyone to remember our leaders and nation in our prayers but most importantly, let us join hands together to take back our country from the hands of bandits and sponsors of dislocation of national developmental milestones.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...