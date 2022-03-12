NANTA to re-ignite Kano tourism with mini Durbar celebration

As the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) set for its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to hold in Kano, the Kano State capital, one of the main activities that would generate interest and attracts the general public and tourists to the city, is the mini Durbar celebration that is billed to hold on March 23 at the palace of the emir as part of the pre –AGM events.

The Durbar celebration, which is one of the most captivating and colourful events in the tourism calendar of the state, is expected to re-ignite the tourism of the state that has been on the downward trend in the last few years especially given the fact that the Durbar celebration has been put on hold now for security reasons. This disclosure was made by the President of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye while speaking during the AGM press conference held in Lagos during the week. The AGM, which is slated to hold between March 24 and 25, according to her, promises to be eventful celebration of the successes of the association over the years and also highlights developments within the travel industry.

The theme of the AGM is: Anti-trust: Opportunities available for protection of the Nigerian travel market, with Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, who is the chairman of Lagos Law Reforms Commission as the keynote speaker while the panelists are: Director General of the National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Musa Nuhu; Dr. Samson Fatokun of IATA; Bernard Bankole, former president of NANTA; Gbenga Olowo, chairman, Sabre Networks; and Mrs. Christine Quantin, country manager, Airfrance/ KLM Airline. Akporiaye stated that the theme of the AGM is very germane, saying that: ‘‘The theme is quite an interesting one and topical as it is to protect our industry for fair play and competition to thrive.’’ She further said that it is informed by the need to protect our local content and empower our own.

To this end, she highlighted some of the issues that would take the front burner during the discussion and presentation on the theme. These include: The need to eradicate touts; enforcement of professionalism; empower national regulation and protection of the industry; form synergy and work closely with government agencies such as NCAA to enhance stronger national regulation; enforcement of the rights of travel agencies through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission; and address the growing turmoil in consumer relationship in travel for resolution. She also promised that the issues that would be raised during the AGM would not end on the floor of the AGM but rather the association intends to drive them further to see how it can protect the industry and ensure that both the service providers and the market are protected.

Akporiaye also expressed appreciation to the corporate partners of the AGM for their support in ensuring that the association holds a befitting and successful AGM. She listed WakaNow as the major partner for the AGM while others include South African Tourism, which is sponsoring the gala and award night, Amadeus, Sabre, Galileo, and some of the airlines, both local and international among others. Speaking on the partnership with NANTA, the Head, Airline Services and Destination Management, WakaNow, Gbenga Onitilo, said it is an honour partnering with the association, describing the forthcoming AGM as a milestone event given all that have been lined up and the value that WakaNow is bringing onboard as a major sponsor.

‘‘We are part of the association and we have to ensure that things go well, hence we are supporting the AGM,’’ he said. Onitilo also emphasised the need to cultivate partnership, saying that: ‘‘WakaNow is big on synergy and that is why we are part of this AGM.

‘‘Collaboration is the future of our industry and that is what we preach,’’ he stated, adding that ‘‘we are going to use the AGM to show to the people and industry our products and services and other elements that make WakaNow the industry leader that it is.’’ Meanwhile, the AGM will also afford NANTA the opportunity to elect a new executive council as it is an elective AGM. Akporiaye is one of those seeking for a fresh mandate to serve as president for a second term. She promised to take the association to greater heights and consolidate on the successes recorded by her and her team in the last two years of her first term, noting that she achieved the four point agenda of her first term and even beyond in adding value to the association and its members as well as the industry.

