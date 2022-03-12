Travel & Tourism

NANTA to re-ignite Kano tourism with mini Durbar celebration

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

As the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) set for its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to hold in Kano, the Kano State capital, one of the main activities that would generate interest and attracts the general public and tourists to the city, is the mini Durbar celebration that is billed to hold on March 23 at the palace of the emir as part of the pre –AGM events.

The Durbar celebration, which is one of the most captivating and colourful events in the tourism calendar of the state, is expected to re-ignite the tourism of the state that has been on the downward trend in the last few years especially given the fact that the Durbar celebration has been put on hold now for security reasons. This disclosure was made by the President of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye while speaking during the AGM press conference held in Lagos during the week. The AGM, which is slated to hold between March 24 and 25, according to her, promises to be eventful celebration of the successes of the association over the years and also highlights developments within the travel industry.

The theme of the AGM is: Anti-trust: Opportunities available for protection of the Nigerian travel market, with Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, who is the chairman of Lagos Law Reforms Commission as the keynote speaker while the panelists are: Director General of the National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Musa Nuhu; Dr. Samson Fatokun of IATA; Bernard Bankole, former president of NANTA; Gbenga Olowo, chairman, Sabre Networks; and Mrs. Christine Quantin, country manager, Airfrance/ KLM Airline. Akporiaye stated that the theme of the AGM is very germane, saying that: ‘‘The theme is quite an interesting one and topical as it is to protect our industry for fair play and competition to thrive.’’ She further said that it is informed by the need to protect our local content and empower our own.

To this end, she highlighted some of the issues that would take the front burner during the discussion and presentation on the theme. These include: The need to eradicate touts; enforcement of professionalism; empower national regulation and protection of the industry; form synergy and work closely with government agencies such as NCAA to enhance stronger national regulation; enforcement of the rights of travel agencies through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission; and address the growing turmoil in consumer relationship in travel for resolution. She also promised that the issues that would be raised during the AGM would not end on the floor of the AGM but rather the association intends to drive them further to see how it can protect the industry and ensure that both the service providers and the market are protected.

Akporiaye also expressed appreciation to the corporate partners of the AGM for their support in ensuring that the association holds a befitting and successful AGM. She listed WakaNow as the major partner for the AGM while others include South African Tourism, which is sponsoring the gala and award night, Amadeus, Sabre, Galileo, and some of the airlines, both local and international among others. Speaking on the partnership with NANTA, the Head, Airline Services and Destination Management, WakaNow, Gbenga Onitilo, said it is an honour partnering with the association, describing the forthcoming AGM as a milestone event given all that have been lined up and the value that WakaNow is bringing onboard as a major sponsor.

‘‘We are part of the association and we have to ensure that things go well, hence we are supporting the AGM,’’ he said. Onitilo also emphasised the need to cultivate partnership, saying that: ‘‘WakaNow is big on synergy and that is why we are part of this AGM.

‘‘Collaboration is the future of our industry and that is what we preach,’’ he stated, adding that ‘‘we are going to use the AGM to show to the people and industry our products and services and other elements that make WakaNow the industry leader that it is.’’ Meanwhile, the AGM will also afford NANTA the opportunity to elect a new executive council as it is an elective AGM. Akporiaye is one of those seeking for a fresh mandate to serve as president for a second term. She promised to take the association to greater heights and consolidate on the successes recorded by her and her team in the last two years of her first term, noting that she achieved the four point agenda of her first term and even beyond in adding value to the association and its members as well as the industry.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria pledges support for Lagos tourism master plan

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has pledged it support towards the implementation of the recently unveiled Lagos tourism master plan. This commitment was given during a visit to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf, by the association, led by its national President, Hassan Abdullahi Zakari. Zakari commended […]
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines emerges as leading African carrier at Decade of Airline Excellence Awards

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ethiopian Airlines has emerged as the best African carrier in the Decade of Airline Excellence Awards as Africa’s best-performing airline of the past 10 years. The awards is organised by FlightGlobal in association with Airline Business and Korn Ferry. Operating in an incredibly challenging region for airlines, state-owned Ethiopian evolved over the decade from a […]
Travel & Tourism

State of corporate travel, budget in 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The past 18 months have profoundly impacted the corporate travel space, with rapid developments underway in areas such as the future of office and work culture, evolving company travel policies, employee safety, and the overall reorientation of business travel planning and programming in the post-pandemic environment. But as 2021 draws to a close, corporate travel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica