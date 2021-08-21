NANTA, Topax Travel bring succour through Teachers Naija on Tourism Challenge

Corporate Nigeria and Nigerians over the years have changed the popular axiom that ‘teachers reward is in heaven’ by devising different means to reward Nigerian teachers for their good work of educating the nation through their arduous task and commitment.

The lastest groups to join in rewarding teachers are the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), umbrella body for travel agents in Nigeria and Topax Travel Agency, a travel firm owned by the current president of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, as both organisations have jointly sponsored a television reality show, tagged Teachers Naija on Tourism Challenge, which is presently running.

The show, which quarters 16 housemates who are grilled on their knowledge of Nigerian tourism, is anchored by Akporiaye and Mrs. Ibiwari Uloma kemabonta, a travel agent and member of NANTA. Participants are teachers in primary and secondary schools from states across the country and are grilled on their knowledge of at least three tourists sites and festivals for possible promotion as best of Nigeria’s attractions. Also, they are allowed to share personal vision on how to grow youth tourism clubs in their environment. The housemates are to have tourism books and go on a scheduled education trip to Jos, Plateau State before the end of the year.

The participants will also enjoy free training programme on tourism, hospitality and culture management. Scored on the strengths of presentation, knowledge and marketing communication initiatives, the overall winner will be sponsored on an all expensive paid trip to any part of Nigeria.

The show is an embodiment of Nigeria cultural heritage, with the participants dressed in their respective states’ cultural attires. Akporiaye and Kemabonta who spoke separately on the project, disclosed that targeting Nigerian teachers on tourism challenge, is the best way to help deepen the knowledge and love for Nigeria cultural tourism among the teachers who are the buil ders of the nation. They both assured of sustaining the initiative and to use it as a spring board to capture and grow new generation of travel and tourism trade operators, who will be Nigerian tourism centric, and proud ambassadors of tourism for tomorrow.

