Travel & Tourism

NANTA, Topax Travel bring succour through Teachers Naija on Tourism Challenge

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Corporate Nigeria and Nigerians over the years have changed the popular axiom that ‘teachers reward is in heaven’ by devising different means to reward Nigerian teachers for their good work of educating the nation through their arduous task and commitment.

The lastest groups to join in rewarding teachers are the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), umbrella body for travel agents in Nigeria and Topax Travel Agency, a travel firm owned by the current president of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, as both organisations have jointly sponsored a television reality show, tagged Teachers Naija on Tourism Challenge, which is presently running.

The show, which quarters 16 housemates who are grilled on their knowledge of Nigerian tourism, is anchored by Akporiaye and Mrs. Ibiwari Uloma kemabonta, a travel agent and member of NANTA. Participants are teachers in primary and secondary schools from states across the country and are grilled on their knowledge of at least three tourists sites and festivals for possible promotion as best of Nigeria’s attractions. Also, they are allowed to share personal vision on how to grow youth tourism clubs in their environment. The housemates are to have tourism books and go on a scheduled education trip to Jos, Plateau State before the end of the year.

The participants will also enjoy free training programme on tourism, hospitality and culture management. Scored on the strengths of presentation, knowledge and marketing communication initiatives, the overall winner will be sponsored on an all expensive paid trip to any part of Nigeria.

The show is an embodiment of Nigeria cultural heritage, with the participants dressed in their respective states’ cultural attires. Akporiaye and Kemabonta who spoke separately on the project, disclosed that targeting Nigerian teachers on tourism challenge, is the best way to help deepen the knowledge and love for Nigeria cultural tourism among the teachers who are the buil ders of the nation. They both assured of sustaining the initiative and to use it as a spring board to capture and grow new generation of travel and tourism trade operators, who will be Nigerian tourism centric, and proud ambassadors of tourism for tomorrow.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

COVID-19: La Campagne Tropicana Beach resort offers bespoke entertainment

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Aware of the likely impact of COVID- 19 on the people, with the rising statistics of COVID -1 9 induced deaths arising from depression and suicide, among others, the management of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, has called on the people to engage in more active and productive physical activities in […]
Travel & Tourism

Association of Professional Chefs of Nigeria calls for govt support

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 To advance the culinary profession and promote Nigeria food culture across the globe, Association of Professional Chefs of Nigeria (APCN) has called on Nigeria government at all levels to support the profession as government support is very vital to the development of the profession in Nigeria. This call was made by the President of […]
Travel & Tourism

Uganda set to reopen tourism industry

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Uganda is set to welcome tourists ahead of the scheduled reopening of its borders and the Entebbe International Airport on October 1. Eturbonews.com reports that this development was made known by the country’s President, Yoweri Museveni, in a televised address. The president disclosed that restrictions on tourists shall be lifted provided they test negative […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica