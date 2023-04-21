NANTA, TOUGHA head to South Africa for inaugural ITTC May 4

What would be a watershed in African continent is on the horizon as members of the National Association of Travel Agencies (NANTA) and Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) are stage the first ever International Travel and Tourism Conference (ITTC) slated for South Africa on May 4, spanning May 7. The three days conference, which is designed as a hybrid multi layer tourism industry event is a hosted buyer conference sponsored by South Africa Tourism (SAT). It is part of efforts at deepening relationships among Africans and promoting intra African travels and businesses. Details of this inaugural conference were disclosed by the National President of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye in Lagos during a recent media event. ‘‘We are glad to inform you that for the first time, in Africa, two industry associations, NANTA and TOUGHA endorsed by South Africa Tourism (SAT), will be hosting a hybrid multi layer tourism industry conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, in May 2023,’’ revealed Akporiaye. According to her, ‘‘both bodies have assembled the best faculty from the University of Johannesburg on tourism enterprise and related businesses, to help define and determine the immediate and future drive of the industry, its profitability, and challenges. This unique conference, which will be certificated, is open to individuals, organisations, and agencies in Nigeria and Ghana, particularly those with eyes on impacting positively on the growth and sustainability of the various value chains in the African cultural tourism economy.’’ She expressed appreciation to South Africa Tourism for agreeing to sponsor the conference, noting that, ‘‘we must appreciate and commend the management of South Africa Tourism (SAT), particularly their teams in Nigeria and Ghana, for the special interest in our growth through knowledge based exposures and assis tance to our clients wishing to visit, trade, and immerse in South African hospitality and culture. ‘‘We no doubt hope to sustain the west coast tourism collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana after the South Africa outing.’’ Speaking further on the conference, she revealed that the conference idea was birthed during NANTA’s AGM held in Kano when in her speech she mooted the idea to promote intra-African travels as a means of developing and uniting the continent. She stressed that the project falls in line with the African Union’s African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which seeks to promote free trade and movement of people and goods within the continent. Akporiaye stated that, ‘‘the concept is geared towards African union,’’ while explaining that though it is designed to promote tours and travel businesses within the continent, however, the inaugural editions are focused on travel professionals hence travel agencies and tour operators from both Ghana and Nigeria are kick starting it. She noted that the reason behind this is to first have the professionals experience some of the destinations, understand the concept, interact and build network and synergies among themselves which they would leverage on in building packages for the promotion of the concept across board. NANTA president further explained that the concept is to rotate the conference among countries in the continent, with each hosting country having to host at least twice consecutively. With this, South Africa, which is hosting the inaugural edition this year, is expected to also host it next year before other countries will have a chance to host. However, she disclosed that Zimbabwe has already indicted interest in hosting after South Africa and this will be followed by The Gambia, another country, which has signified interest in hosting after Zimbabwe. With registration for the three days conference already opened, she disclosed that over 400 trade professionals from Nigeria and Ghana have registered for the event while some operators from Cameroun, Tanzania and Zimbabwe have also registered for the conference. She expressed confidence in the conference opening new frontiers not only for the development and promotion of African tourism but in enhancing the existing relationships, bonds and affiliations among the different peoples of the continent. Also, it is expected to break barriers the areas of visas and border restrictions. This is as she noted that, ‘‘the conference is strategically planned as we are hoping to see that border barriers are dropped and visa restrictions addressed. We don’t need borders in Africa but rather we want openness as in the policy of Open Skies as in the aviation sector. ‘‘The purpose is to promote Africa as a destination because Africans must have to unite if we are to stand out and rival other continents,’’ stressing that it is time to break the barriers of Xenophobia across Africa. ‘‘It is for South Africans to begin to see Nigerians as brothers and for Nigerians to see South Africans as brothers because we are all one and must be united in the pursuit of one united and progressive African.’’ While looking forward to a successful launch of the conference on May 4, Akporiaye said she would be fulfilled if within the time frame of her presidency the key performance indicators of the conference are achieved. ‘‘I will be happy to see this issues come to an end during my presidency,’’ she said. The conference which ends on May 7 will dovetail to the Africa Travel Indaba conference and exhibition being hosted by South Africa Tourism in Durban between May 8 and 11. It is an event that brings all travel buyers, suppliers, experts, administrators and the travelling public across Africa and the world together under one room to savour the best of South Africa’s tourism.