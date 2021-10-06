NANTAP National Delegates Convention: Rousing reception for theatre practitioners in Ekiti State

For three days, theatre practitioners converged in Ado Ekiti, the serene but culturally vibrant capital of Ekiti State, penultimate week, for the 2021 National Delegate Convention of National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP).

A three-in-one National Delegates Convention – election of a new national executive, the 30th anniversary of the association as well as investiture of new Fellows of Theatre Art (fta) – it brought together arts and culture administrators, culture aficionados and thespians from across the states.

From the opening ceremony, which was marked with breathtaking cultural dance performances by the acclaimed Ekiti State Performing Art Troupe, to drums ensemble, it was a carnival like gathering with all the trappings of cultural festival.

The opening ceremony had in attendance the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly; the First Lady of the State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, who was one of the recipients of Fellow of Theatre Arts (fta); Director General of National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo; Thomas, notable thespians including veteran actors, Chika Okpala (aka, Chief Zebrudaya); Mr. Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele of defunct television drama series, Village Headmaster). In his address, National President of NANTAP, Israel Eboh fta, who reelected into office, in his address, thanked the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, agreeing to host the event and ensuring that it was very successful.

“Part of our success story shall be ‘Ekiti 2021’. When this success story is told,praises will go first to God Almighty, next the arts loving First Family of Ekiti State, His Excellency, John Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Governors Forum, and his lovely wife, H. E. Erelu Bisi Fayemi. You have shown other Nigerian leaders how the First Lady complements the State Chief Executive Officer to grow a sector with few words and more action.

You have shown that passion and love can be combined with vision and commitment to overcome almost all challenges. Your deliberate investment in the sector through systematic deployment of human resource and prudent use of fund has turned Ekiti State into the Mecca of Nigerian Arts and Culture,” he said.

He added that at a time when the economic down turn has become a ‘justifiable excuse’ by most leaders not to invest in the sector, Ekiti State has created a State performing Troupe that boast of graduate and professional versatile artistes, built the best and most modern theatre and arts friendly civic centre in Nigeria, a Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism marshaled by competent, qualified theatre trained professionals as Commissioner and Permanent Secretary.

Even in the face of COVID-19, Ekiti State has remained committed to hosting the best of arts and culture gatherings and festivals.

“Little wonder that just less than two months after the state hosting NANTAP and theatre practitioners from across Nigeria and the globe, both physically and online due to COVID-19 challenges and restrictions, it shall be hosting NAFEST, the largest festival of arts and culture in Nigeria.

“Our gathering here tonight is to celebrate the array of stars and champions of the creative and theatre industry in this hall.”

He also thanked the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof, Rasaki Ojo Bakare, the good people of Ekiti State and Ekiti State NANTAP “for being wonderful hosts, to our wonderful delegates from all over Nigeria who had to travel through our challenging road networks for the sake of our dear association, our Fellows and Body of Fellows leadership, Fellow designates and members who turned out in their numbers to reaffirm the supremacy and unity of the association, we say a big thank you.”

Honourary Fellow of Theatre Arts (fta) was conferred on Her Excellency, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, First Lady of Ekiti State. Receiving the award, the first lady of Ekiti State and NANTAP 2021 Convention host, commended the association for her conferment of the award noting that it’s a source of motivation for her to make arts and culture an integral part of all the activities of the Ekiti State government.

Honoured with the title of fta include Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Prof. Juliana Omoifo-Okoh (Julie Okoh), Prof. Emmanuel S. Dandaura, Yibo Koko, Dr. Osaro Pedro Osamudiame Ag bonifo-Obaseki, Greg Mbajiorgu, Mr. Israel Meriomame Wekpe, and Esther Ojogbane Onwuka.

Others include Otunba Akintola Akin Lewis, Mr. Oluseyi Akinwale Fasuyi, Dr. Ifure Ufford-Azorbo, Steve James, Ademola Aremu, Ambassador Stanley Chukwuemeka Okereafor, Mr. Ekegwu Eze Innocent, Mrs. Titilayo Omowunmi Akimoyo-Kaaku, Chief Peddie Ewanseha Okao, Dr. Abiodun Olayiwola, Mr. Tony Akposheri, Prof. Henry Leopold Bell-Gam, Osakue S. Omeora, Taiwo Ibikunle, Comrade Patrick Ikpirima, Comrade Innocent Awele Ofuonyeadi, Edward Imo, and Chief Dr. Arthur Willie-Pepple.

