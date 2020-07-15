NANTAP releases post-lockdown guidelines for artistes, production companies

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has released post-lockdown guidelines for artistes, production companies.

The association in a statement signed by its president, Mr. Israel Eboh, fta, stated that the aim of the guidelines is to ensure that a safety net that allow artistes and production companies to return to work is created.

The statement reads in part:

“As the ease of lock-down across the nation continues and Nigerians are returning to their businesses, abandoned for the better part of the last four months, the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has found it necessary to release a set of guidelines that individual artistes and production companies must observe as they return to work to guarantee a safe work environment.

“The aim of the guidelines is to ensure that a safety net that allow artistes and production companies to return to work is created, both for the artistes, employers, prospective patrons and the audience.”

Some aspects of the performers guidelines include the need to enlist for personal Performers’ Health Insurance, insisting on a contract and work environment that considers his/her safety and health, and of course, observance of all health protocols as laid down by the Federal Government.

On the other hand, the guidelines request production companies and employers to observe strict adherence to all government guidelines/protocols on crowd gathering and social distancing, provide a health worker for every show, carry out testing of all casts and crew before and during engagements; and must ensure that all audience members, casts and crew are on face masks, even as they observe physical distancing in seating arrangements.

“NANTAP shall ensure that her members are educated on the need to comply with these guidelines, while providing free Certification training on safety protocols for members and member organisations upon request.

“These guidelines are meant to address the peculiar needs of the theatre industry, while serving a complementary role to the Federal Government’s protocols/guidelines,” it further stated.

Like this: Like Loading...