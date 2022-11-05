NANTAP inaugurates national planning committee for Asaba 2022

President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioner (NANTAP), Distinguished Thespian, Israel Eboh, has inaugurated the National Planning Committee for the association’s national convention scheduled to hold in Asaba, the Delta State capital. The committee, saddled with the planning and execution of Asaba 2022, is headed by the Deputy National President of the association, Distinguished Thespian Esther Omale Onwuka, with Mr. Alex Akpuh, a member of the National Executive Council (Provost) and Chairman of the Asaba 2022 Local Organising Committee, as the Vice Chairman, while Omololaeni Adamu serves as the secretary of the National Planning Committee. While inaugurating the committee for the National Delegates Convention (NDC), the President charged all members to see their appointment into the committee as a national call and their best to ensure a successful convention. “We are starting quite late, hence, all hands must be on deck. We must be willing to sacrifice as much as possible to ensure that we have a memorable convention in Asaba, learning from mistakes of the Ekiti NDC in 2021, and ensuring that we make our association proud,” he said.

Other members of the committee, selected across several chapters include; Patrick Omo Otoro, Toyin James, Charles Ukpong, Oluwaseun Odukoya, Opara Chinedu, Ambassador Emeka Okoroafor, Dr. Edward Imo, Tuoyo Edward, Edochie Obiajulu Peter, Dr. Ekaette Ekpo-Brian, Love Osadolor, Adeniran Makinde, Israel Wekpe, and Titilayo Kaaku. The Chairperson, Onwuka expressed her appreciation for the confidence reposed in her and all members of the NPC 2022, assuring the National Executive Council of a successful and memorable convention, befitting of a professional association of NANTAP’s stature.

