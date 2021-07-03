NANTA’S Africa to Africa Tourism Promotion boosts Egypt Air passengers’ capacity

The Africa to Africa Tourism Promotion initiative, fallout of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) being championed by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), has within the last three months of its operation seen to a boost in the passengers’ capacity of Egypt Air. Egypt Air, RwandAir, Kenya Airways, and Ethiopian Airlines were the four African airlines that signed up for the project spearheaded by NANTA’s President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye.

The project is design to drive and facilitate intra – African trade and tourism. According to Akporiaye, Egypt Air management has shown appreciation to NANTA’s leadership for the gains that they have reaped from the project. “I have received calls of appreciation from the management of Egypt Air, commending NANTA members for coming out with trade and tour groups since we birthed the agenda and you won’t believe it, all flights for shopping and holidays are headed towards Cairo and as the summer beckons, we expect Nigerians who are used to Dubai, will find Cairo a better and inspiring alternative,” Akporiaye noted. She expressed confident over the prospect of the project even as she expects the three other airlines, Kenya Airline, RwandAir and Ethiopian Airlines to come forth with their holiday packages for the season.

This is as she commended her members for taking advantage of the project to build their businesses. Akporiaye further enjoined her members to leverage on the project to rebuild their businesses, tasking them to organise trade and tourism tours, instead of waiting on tickets sales alone. She added that Egypt Air has promised to offer visa assistance to those with group tours, pilgrimage and trade visits.

