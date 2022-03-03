Nantes win on penalties to book French Cup final place

Nantes edged past Monaco 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in their semifinal on Wednesday to win a place in the final of the French Cup.

Moses Simon converted the decisive kick after Monaco’s captain Wissam Ben Yedder had their first effort saved and Aurelien Tchouameni hit his penalty over the bar as Nantes advanced to the final for the first time since they won the cup in 2000.

They will meet Nice in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 8.

Monaco took a 12th-minute lead at the Stade de la Beaujoire as defender Guillermo Maripan got a decisive touch off the top of his head to a fierce in-swinging free kick from Caio Henrique.

But the visitors’ lead lasted only nine minutes before Randal Kolo Muani’s surging counter attack led to an own goal from defender Djibril Sidibe.

Kolo Muani’s pass inside was intercepted by Sidibe but he only served to steer it into his own net.

Nantes went ahead in the 74th minute when Simon’s initial effort on goal was blocked by Sidibe, but the ball squirted out to Samuel Moutoussamy, who converted from close range.

But parity was restored within 120 seconds as Monaco substitute Myron Boadu got a touch to a searching cross from Vanderson to make it 2-2 after 90 minutes and take the game to a penalty shootout.

Nice booked their berth in the final with a 2-0 home victory on Tuesday over fourth-tier club Versailles.

*Courtesy: Reuters

