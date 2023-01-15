Body & Soul

Naomi Mac: My contract was terminated when I decided to get married

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Naomi Mac says her music label terminated her contract because she decided to get married. The Nigerian singer revealed this during an interview recently. Discussing her career, Mac shared how her contract with a record label was terminated because she got married. “I have been doing music officially for like 20 years. I had a record label. I decided to get married in 2017,” she said. “In February, when I had my introduction, I got a message. They were like, ‘babe, you need to pause this wedding’. “I didn’t want to call off the wedding, not because of me, but because the wedding is about my partner and I. “We both agreed to go on and that was when my four years contract stopped. The funny thing is that I didn’t even know until after four years. I couldn’t sign with anybody else, but I couldn’t work. So, it was really crazy.” Naomi Mac got her big break in 2011 as runner-up in the maiden edition of the reality TV show, Nigerian Idol. In 2015, she was signed to House One Music, a record label, where she released ‘Fix Me,’ her debut single. She also released collaborative projects like ‘My Heart’ featuring Adekunle Gold, and ‘Orimi’ with Pheelz. In her interview, spoke about going for The Voice Nigeria after being a part of Nigerian Idol Season 1, in 2011. “It was a tough one for me, making a decision to even come out at all after about ten years,” the music star said. “I didn’t even think that people would accept me the way they did. “And I am always super grateful for that acceptance, it really gave me a lot of encouragement and confidence.” Mac has, since her big break, shared the stage with music legends like Angela Christy in the US. Other big names she worked with are Lagbaja, Ice Prince, MI Abaga, Frank Edwards, and Onyeka Onwenu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

The little black dress

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The little black dress is an old time classic in every woman’s wardrobe. It is not just a must-have but a very timeless piece that can come in as best option for any event day that was not planned. Even if you believe you are simple when it comes to fashion, you can never go […]
Body & Soul

Deji Ogunsakin kickstarts guber ambition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Deji Ogunsakin, an inspiring young man in his early 40s ranks among few who have proven to be great and worthy ambassador of Ado Ekiti constituency, as a former chairman of Ado-Ekiti local government.   It will also be recalled that Deji was the running mate to the PDP’s governorship candidate in the last governorship […]
Body & Soul

Bold ankara moves by Yemi Alade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

If you love to make bold fashion statement on stylish African prints with classy mix and match, then Yemi Alade’s Instagram page should be your catalog.   Alade is a force to reckon with when it comes to edgy Ankara style.   Be it playsuits, skirts or dresses, Alade loves the mini style. Her style […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica