Naomi Mac: My contract was terminated when I decided to get married

Naomi Mac says her music label terminated her contract because she decided to get married. The Nigerian singer revealed this during an interview recently. Discussing her career, Mac shared how her contract with a record label was terminated because she got married. “I have been doing music officially for like 20 years. I had a record label. I decided to get married in 2017,” she said. “In February, when I had my introduction, I got a message. They were like, ‘babe, you need to pause this wedding’. “I didn’t want to call off the wedding, not because of me, but because the wedding is about my partner and I. “We both agreed to go on and that was when my four years contract stopped. The funny thing is that I didn’t even know until after four years. I couldn’t sign with anybody else, but I couldn’t work. So, it was really crazy.” Naomi Mac got her big break in 2011 as runner-up in the maiden edition of the reality TV show, Nigerian Idol. In 2015, she was signed to House One Music, a record label, where she released ‘Fix Me,’ her debut single. She also released collaborative projects like ‘My Heart’ featuring Adekunle Gold, and ‘Orimi’ with Pheelz. In her interview, spoke about going for The Voice Nigeria after being a part of Nigerian Idol Season 1, in 2011. “It was a tough one for me, making a decision to even come out at all after about ten years,” the music star said. “I didn’t even think that people would accept me the way they did. “And I am always super grateful for that acceptance, it really gave me a lot of encouragement and confidence.” Mac has, since her big break, shared the stage with music legends like Angela Christy in the US. Other big names she worked with are Lagbaja, Ice Prince, MI Abaga, Frank Edwards, and Onyeka Onwenu.
