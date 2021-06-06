Sports

Naomi Osaka thanks fans ‘for all the love’ after French Open withdrawal

Naomi Osaka has thanked fans “for all the love” she has received since her withdrawal from the French Open.
The four-time Grand Slam champion pulled out on Monday after controversy over her refusal to speak to media at the event to protect her mental health, reports the BBC.
The Japanese revealed she had “suffered long bouts of depression” and has received widespread support.
“Haven’t been on my phone much but I wanted to hop on here and tell you all that I really appreciate it,” she said.
In what was her first social media activity since leaving Roland Garros, Osaka wrote the short message in an Instagram story.
It offered no clues as to when the world number two might be back on the court after she said on Monday that she would be taking some time away.

