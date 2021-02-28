Body & Soul

Naomi unveils video for inspirational single, ‘Boss: Oga at the Top’

Former MTN Project Fame contestant, Carolyne Naomi has released the visuals for her latest inspirational music, ‘Boss: Oga at the Top’.

 

According to the singer, the song is coming at a time when it feels like there is no end to the pandemic, our trust in God and humanity is one thing we keep close to us. A versatile vocalist and instrumentalist, Carolyne Naomi was born and raised in Lagos. Known as ‘the guitar girl’,

Naomi picked up a guitar as a teenager. With her new instrument, she wrote more songs, performed on different stages, becoming a contestant on MTN Project Fame. She has shared the stage with international acts – Burna Boy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, and many more. The video was shot in Minneapolis, Minnesota where Carolyne is currently based by video director, Matt Wales Media.

The choreography is by David ‘The Crown’ Stalter Jr. The song is produced by Tolu for Loud Cry Beats and mixed by Dr. Santy for 1717 Mixing. The song, she says, among other things, seeks to elevate moods, and drive away despondency while urging listeners to seek the face of God in the midst of challenges.

