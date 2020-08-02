Education

NAOSS, NANS urge Abiodun to reappoint TASCE Provost

Student leaders in Ogun State have appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to reappoint the Provost of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, Dr Lukmon Kiadese.
They said going by Kiadese’s achievements during his first term in office, the college still stands to gain a lot from the educationist if reappointed as provost.
This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke, the President, National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and Tomiwa Bamgbose, Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Ogun Axis.
The students, who passed a vote of confidence in the Provost, commended him for various tireless efforts and initiatives towards repositioning the institution as one of the best among citadels of learning in the country.
According to them, Kaidese conducted the first accreditation of all courses through the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), facilitated degree affiliation for TASCE and moved the college to permanent site in Omu-Ijebu.
They also lauded his cordial relationship with both academic and non-academic staff as well as all students, adding that he aggressively improved the state of the college infrastructure.

