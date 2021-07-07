NAOWA donates items to orphanages, wounded soldiers

Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives’ Association (NAOWA) has donated relief materials to hospitals, widows and orphanages in Lagos and Ogun states. Relief materials were also donated to 42 Engineer Brigade, Ibadan, Oyo State, to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) for 2021.

Wife of the Commander, Corps of Engineers, Nigerian Army, Mrs. Adebukola Kadiri, who represented the NAOWA National President, Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya, led members to 68 Army Reference Hospital, Yaba, Lagos. She said the gesture was borne out of desire to reach out to the needy, wounded officers and the less-privileged in society. Places visited include 68 Army Reference Hospital, Red Cross head office, 42 Engineers Brigade, 81 Battalion Ibadan and 12 FER Ijebu-Ode in Ogun. The items donated included bags of rice, toiletries, beddings, baby clothes, salt, cartons of noodles, cartons pasta, vegetable oil and diapers. “The visit is a way of showing concern to people with medical challenges, orphans and the less-privileged. When Nigerians show care and support to the less-privileged, it gives hope that they are not alone.

“The little we have brought here today is a way of showing that we care for them. I am also promising them that we shall continue to do our best as a humanitarian organisation to give succour to the less-privileged in our society. “I want to, at this juncture, commiserate with those who have lost their loved ones in line of duty while defending our great nation. It is my prayer that the Almighty God will comfort and console them all,” Kadiri said. Also at the event, Col. Solomon said that each time the women stepped out to visit patients, babies, mothers and some of the wounded soldiers, it was an experience they always looked forward to as it provided succour to the needy.

Like this: Like Loading...