NAOWA lays foundation for multi million Naira secretariat in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), 7 Division Chapter has laid a foundation for the construction of a befitting secretariat for the offices and event hall of Enyire Barrack Community. Speaking at the groundbreaking foundation laying of the secretariat at Maimalari Cantonment on Friday, the theater Commander Operation of Lafiya Dole, Major General Faruk Yshaya said “just yesterday the National President of NAOWA, Mrs Fatimah Ibrahim Attahiru launched the groundbreaking and Foundation of the buildings.”

He assured NAOWA of the support of the theater command to towards the successful completion of the project within the stipulated time of 18 weeks and urged officers and well-meaning Nigerians to donate to the project. Earlier, in her welcome address, the 7 Division President of the NAOWA, Hajiya Mariam Eyitayo said “NOAWA is a non-profit and Non Governmental Organisation with the sole aim of assisting the poor and uplifting the welfare of barracks community across the country.”

