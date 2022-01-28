NAOWA President lays foundation in memory of Maryam Babangida

The President of Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya has laid new foundation for a block of six classrooms, in memory of Mrs. Maryam Babangida(of the blessed memory), at the NAOWA Model Nursery/ Primary School, Ojo Cantonment, Lagos.

Mrs. Yahaya, who was the wife of the Chief of Army Staff(COAS) Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said that, “It is of immense significant to her as she cannot talk about the school without identifying the contributions of Mrs. Maryam Babangida (of blessed memory) whose efforts led to the establishment of the Pioneer NAOWA School.”

“As part of her vision towards sustaining legacy and upholding the tenets of unity and service to humanity.”

During the ceremony, NAOWA President also commissioned

Information and Communication technology (ICT), Laboratory and 500-seater Assembly Hall.

According to her, “The school was the first NAOWA School in Nigeria established by Mrs. Maryam Babangida in the year 1985 as a Nursery School to cater for the education needs at the Ojo Cantonment, since then the supervision of the school has been under the NAOWA National Secretariat.

“The new project at the NAOWA model school would be fully funded by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and would be completed in 15 weeks.

“The project when completed would provide additional classrooms to accommodate more pupils, create new learning opportunities in areas of information communication technology and provide a conducive hall for assembly as well as school activities.”

In the same vein, the President commissioned Fish and poultry Farms at the NAOWA 81 Division Chapter, to enhance the welfare of personnel and their families as well as develop their capacity towards economic growth.

According to her, “The farms were established in conjunction with the Lagos State Coordinator of the Appeal Project World Bank and when the farms become fully operational, it would provide affordable and hygienic protein to the inhabitants of the barracks and surrounding communities as well as create income and employment opportunities.”

During the courtesy visit led by the president and the Executives to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army,(NA) she said, “ NAOWA is an integral part of the NA since its members complement their efforts in protecting the nation by keeping the home front serene, while officers and men of the NA are out there discharging their constitutional roles.”

According to her, “placing premium on improving the policy guidelines on managing NAOWA assets and institutions as well as creating a structured management system for effective service delivery.”

Responding was the GOC 81 Division NA, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu appreciated the intervention of NAOWA President in contributing to the development of the NA.

General Said that, “ The president of NAOWA is going the right way by leveraging on what her predecessors have put on ground and improving them. It is better to start and finish one project, make good use of it and then begin to build another.

“You have always put it in your forefront to reach out to widows and the less privileged. That has its own blessing that comes from God and he will continue to give you the strength and resources to continue in that light”

The highlights of the occasion included the donation of half a bag of rice, 2 liters of groundnut oil and clothing materials each to about 100 widows and less privilege.

