NAPE decries multiple divestments of oil, gas assets

The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationist (NAPE) has decried that in the last 15 years, there have been multiple divestments of oil and gas assets in Nigeria’s onshore and shallow offshore areas. It stated that the scale of these divestments is larger and is more frequent.

It said in a statement that, it would, therefore, lead a critical discourse on divestment during its forthcoming workshop. The statement was signed by Dr James Edet and Tunbosun Afolayan, President and Publicity Secretary of NAPE. It stated that the workshop would examine the overall Nigerian oil and gas divestment activities.

It added that the workshop would discuss on the identification of opportunities for all, including local players, operators, servicing companies and upstream to midstream to downstream infrastructure owners.

According to the statement, the theme of the workshop is: ‘The Big Sale: Opportunities in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry from Assets Divestments, the workshop is slated for Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

It said: “In the last 15 years, there have been multiple divestments of oil and gas assets in Nigeria’s onshore and shallow offshore area. And the scale of these divestments is larger and is more frequent. Several conversations and engagements have focused on ‘why divestment?.’

“However, there is a need to discuss the possible benefits of divestment to all stakeholders.” It described the workshop as a hybrid event to be held in Lagos.

According to the statement, the Special Guest Presentation will be delivered by Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). It added that the list of confirmed Speakers features industry captains, prominent players and critical stakeholders.

They include: Dr Austin Avuru, FNAPE, Executive Chairman, AA Holdings.; Mr George Osahon, FNAPE, Chairman Energia; Mr Chike Nwosu, Chief Executive Office, Waltersmith Petroman Oil limited; Mrs Ireti Samuel- Ogbu, Managing Director Citibank Nigeria Limited; Dr Layi Fatona, FNAPE, former Managing Director ND Western; Dr Ebi Omatsola, Non- Executive Director, Conoil Plc.

