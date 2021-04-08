NAPHAM urges Nigerians to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHAM) has advised Nigerians to ignore misinformation being circulated on social media on the COVID-19 vaccine. NAPHAM Vice-President, Ifeanyi Atueyi, said people should take the vaccine because it doesn’t kill. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday to herald the special programme on COVID-19 pandemic organised by NAPHAM in partnership with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Atueyi said the programme would provide the missing links in the COVID-19 pandemic vaccination on-going in the country. He said the essence of the COVID-19 vaccine was to provide the immunity that would enable people to fight the pandemic. He added: “COVID-19 vaccine provides us with immunity so that when the infection comes, it could not put you down because you already have immunity. “The problem we have is that we do not have immunity and what the people who are treating us are doing is to give us immunity. The purpose of the vaccine is to help us build immunity. Whatever provides you with immunity will help you to fight the virus. “So, people who are telling you any counter-story of vaccine they are deceiving you. If they are telling you that the vaccine will not provide immunity, they are telling lies, because they are not scientists.”
