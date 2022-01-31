Sports

Napoli block Osimhen from moving to England

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, is unlikely to join Newcastle United, Arsenal or Liverpool of England following a decision by his club’s top brass not to let him go. Though Osimhen is widely being touted for a move to England, he is instead bound to stay on for much longer at the Italian Serie A club, as the Naples-based side has declared that he is not for sale. This is contained in a report by Italian sports daily, Corriere del Mezzogiorno, which disclosed on Sunday that Napoli had decided to push aside all monetary considerations starring them in the eye, as they will not sell Osimhen in the January transfer window. The Naples-based newspaper confirmed interest in Osimhen from Newcastle, who are said to be keen on getting the youngster and Fabian Ruiz from the club, with the struggling English Premier League outfit ready to pay 150m euros for the duo. However, Napoli’s chief executive, Aurelio De Laurentiis has turned down The Magpies’ offer, as he does not want to part company with any other player after Lorenzo Insigne moved to USA’s Major League Soccer outfit, Toronto FC. This could jolly put paid to all expectations of a deal in the EPL for Osimhen, who joined Napoli in 2020 for 70m euros plus an additional bonus of €10m tied to his performances in the UEFA Champions League. Dramatically, Osimhen remains vibrant in the transfer picture, despite the 23-yearold Chile 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer having missed 11 matches in all competitions due to an eye-socket fracture and surgery on a broken cheekbone.

 

