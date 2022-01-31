Napoli block Osimhen from moving to England

Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, is unlikely to join Newcastle United, Arsenal or Liverpool of England following a decision by his club’s top brass not to let him go. Though Osimhen is widely being touted for a move to England, he is instead bound to stay on for much longer at the Italian Serie A club, as the Naples-based side has declared that he is not for sale. This is contained in a report by Italian sports daily, Corriere del Mezzogiorno, which disclosed on Sunday that Napoli had decided to push aside all monetary considerations starring them in the eye, as they will not sell Osimhen in the January transfer window. The Naples-based newspaper confirmed interest in Osimhen from Newcastle, who are said to be keen on getting the youngster and Fabian Ruiz from the club, with the struggling English Premier League outfit ready to pay 150m euros for the duo. However, Napoli’s chief executive, Aurelio De Laurentiis has turned down The Magpies’ offer, as he does not want to part company with any other player after Lorenzo Insigne moved to USA’s Major League Soccer outfit, Toronto FC. This could jolly put paid to all expectations of a deal in the EPL for Osimhen, who joined Napoli in 2020 for 70m euros plus an additional bonus of €10m tied to his performances in the UEFA Champions League. Dramatically, Osimhen remains vibrant in the transfer picture, despite the 23-yearold Chile 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer having missed 11 matches in all competitions due to an eye-socket fracture and surgery on a broken cheekbone.
With Rohr, Eagles can win next AFCON –Leke James
Molde FK striker, Leke James, in an interview on a Whatsapp group, NSM Rebranded and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said he will continue to wait for Super Eagles call-up. Excerpts… You have a good goalscoring record in Norway and yet haven’t been invited to the Super Eagles, how do you feel about that? It […]
EPL: Ronaldo passes 800 goals in Man Utd win over Arsenal after bizarre VAR incident
…as Spurs beat Brentford Cristiano Ronaldo made it 801 career goals as Manchester United beat Arsenal in a brilliant see-saw game that had controversy and crucial VAR decisions. Emile Smith Rowe fired in the opener with goalkeeper David de Gea down injured after Fred trod on his heel, with VAR awarding the goal. Bruno Fernandes […]
Pinnick, others wanted me to become NFF president –Kalu
Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, while answering questions on a WhatsApp group, NSM, monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said insecurity and lack of investment are inhibiting the growth of football in Nigeria. Excerpts… Have you been following Enyimba of late and are you impressed with […]
