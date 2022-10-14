Sports

Napoli boss says Osimhen yet to reach top form

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Despite scoring on his return from injury in Napoli’s 4-2 win over Ajax in their Champions League match on Wednesday, Napolitean boss Luciano Spalletti has said Nigeria’s international Victor Osimhen is yet to hit top form. Osimhen had been out of action since match day one of the UEFA Champions League after he sustained an injury in the game against Liverpool.

He was introduced to the game against Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday and scored the 4th goal of the game. Due to his eagerness, the former LOSC Lille attacker was caught offside on many occasions and he had a goal ruled out in the 80th minute. While reacting to his performance, Spalletti said Osimhen was willing to help the team but is yet to attain a full fitness level.

“Osimhen was often offside because he was so eager that he started the runs early,” explained Spalletti. “He is not yet in the right shape to help out his teammates, but we tried to keep the ball more in the second half and use Osimhen’s ability in the air for long balls”, he told Sky Sports Italia.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON: CAF names Eguavoen best coach, Simon, Ekong in Team IX

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Super Eagles handler Augustine Eguavoen as the Best Coach of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations as it also named Moses Simon and William Ekong in the official Best IX.   The 56-year-old Eguavoen led the Eagles to three straight wins in Group D, […]
Sports

NWFL Super Six in photo finish, as four teams get equal chances to win title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The NWFL Premiership Super Six from all indications will end in a photo finish with four of the six teams: Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Sunshine Queens and FC Robo, have equal chances to emerge champion of the 2021 season and also Nigeria’s representative to the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions League this […]
Sports

NIS gets approval for new courses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given approval for the introduction of new courses at the National Institute for sports, even as the institution would now admit students through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), hopefully effective from September 2022.   A letter of approval signed by NBTE Acting Director of Programmes, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica