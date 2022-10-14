Napoli boss says Osimhen yet to reach top form

Despite scoring on his return from injury in Napoli’s 4-2 win over Ajax in their Champions League match on Wednesday, Napolitean boss Luciano Spalletti has said Nigeria’s international Victor Osimhen is yet to hit top form. Osimhen had been out of action since match day one of the UEFA Champions League after he sustained an injury in the game against Liverpool.

He was introduced to the game against Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday and scored the 4th goal of the game. Due to his eagerness, the former LOSC Lille attacker was caught offside on many occasions and he had a goal ruled out in the 80th minute. While reacting to his performance, Spalletti said Osimhen was willing to help the team but is yet to attain a full fitness level.

“Osimhen was often offside because he was so eager that he started the runs early,” explained Spalletti. “He is not yet in the right shape to help out his teammates, but we tried to keep the ball more in the second half and use Osimhen’s ability in the air for long balls”, he told Sky Sports Italia.

