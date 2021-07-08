Sports

Napoli coach to build squad around Osimhen

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Reports from Italy claim that Serie A outfit, Napoli are ready to build their team around Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, ahead of the coming season. The 22-year-old was a key member of the squad under ousted manager Gennaro Gattuso; and now new boss Luciano Spalletti is considering building his team around the Nigerian.

It was gathered that the tactician believes the former Nigeria U- 17 striker is capable of leading the squad’s attack in the forthcoming season. Osimhen is now a point of reference of the future of Napoli as coach Spalletti will have him available from the first day of the season.

“Napoli restarts from a certainty in the attack. Luciano Spalletti’s line-up is ready to start a new season with Victor Osimhen who will be the point of reference for the team,” the report stated. “An element of absolute value will represent the offensive terminal in the 4-2-3-1 of the Tuscan coach. The Nigerian will leave for Dimaro’s retreat where, from day one, he will be available to the new coach.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Injured Leicester defender, Soyuncu, out for three months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu has been ruled out for up to three months with an abductor tear. The 24-year-old suffered the injury while away on international duty with Turkey and subsequently missed Leicester’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, reports Sky Sports. Soyuncu had a scan over the weekend which revealed the extent of the […]
Sports

Relegated Leganes offer Omeruo up for sale

Posted on Author Our Reporters

According to reporting by Spanish sports daily AS, former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo is among three CD Leganes players being tipped for the exit door this summer, the others being Jonathan Silva and Siovas. Leganes are looking to get Omeruo off the wage bill after losing their top-flight status at the end of the 2019-2020 […]
Sports

Sports to resume with non-combat sports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Plans have reached an advanced stage to have Nigeria sports back on stream post covid-19 with non combat sports like table tennis, lawn tennis, track and Field set for early return. Speaking on the Voice of Nigeria Issues in the News, Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare said” We hope that our athletes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica