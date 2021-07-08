Napoli coach to build squad around Osimhen

Reports from Italy claim that Serie A outfit, Napoli are ready to build their team around Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, ahead of the coming season. The 22-year-old was a key member of the squad under ousted manager Gennaro Gattuso; and now new boss Luciano Spalletti is considering building his team around the Nigerian.

It was gathered that the tactician believes the former Nigeria U- 17 striker is capable of leading the squad’s attack in the forthcoming season. Osimhen is now a point of reference of the future of Napoli as coach Spalletti will have him available from the first day of the season.

“Napoli restarts from a certainty in the attack. Luciano Spalletti’s line-up is ready to start a new season with Victor Osimhen who will be the point of reference for the team,” the report stated. “An element of absolute value will represent the offensive terminal in the 4-2-3-1 of the Tuscan coach. The Nigerian will leave for Dimaro’s retreat where, from day one, he will be available to the new coach.”

