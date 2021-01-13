Sports

Napoli confirm Osimhen’ll retake COVID-19 test

Serie A side Napoli have confirmed Victor Osimhen will retake a Covid-19 test as he is yet to overcome the virus.

 

The 22-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Nigeria where he had gone to celebrate the yuletide season.

 

Details of how Osimhen contracted the virus was revealed on social media as the forward did not follow Covid-19 rules when he celebrated his birthday on December 29, which he has apologized for.

 

The Nigeria international was subsequently isolated for 14 days but after he was retested, the result showed the forward is still suffering from the virus.

 

“The molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out this morning to the footballer Victor Osimhen, resulted in a positive result in Covid-19. The player will repeat the test this week,” read a tweet from the club.

 

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has further shed light on the birthday party the forward had and believes he will learn lessons from his error.

 

“You know Victor, he is young, he is very humble. This was for him a mistake, but he will learn and he will be strong after,” Rohr told ESPN

 

