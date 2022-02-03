Sports

Napoli declare Osimhen fully fit for Nigeria, Ghana tie

Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been given a clean bill of health Napoli doctor Gianpaolo Tartaro stating that the forward will soon be able to play without using a face mask and will surely be ready for the Super Eagles WC Playoff matches against Ghana next month. The Nigeria international returned to action two weeks ago in Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Bologna, but he just got twenty minutes of action. Osimhen underwent a check-up on Tuesday, and the doctor was impressed with his recovery. “Osimhen no longer has scarring or swelling, his biological response to the fractures is better than expected.

Every time, he manages to recover quicker than we thought,” Tartaro said. He also stated that a lighter mask had been designed for O s i m h e n because of his improved condition. “From today, we have started to reduce the protective mask which he will already wear with Venezia. Fortunately, the supports on which we have downloaded can be modified because the callus has formed.

We have also listened to his requests to open the view a little. We have enlarged his eyeball, both the upper and lower part.” “Surely, the mask gives him some d i f f i culty but is the only thing that allows him to play. Until the end of February, he will certainly wear a mask, then after the control scan, it will be decided whether he can take it off or continue to wear it in March.” Tartaro added.

 

Our Reporters

