Napoli finally confirm Osimhen signing

Napoli have signed Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen from Lille, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

No financial details were disclosed but The Guardian reported that Napoli had agreed to pay an initial 60 million euros ($71.06 million) transer fee, which could rise to 81 million in performance-related add-ons.

“SSC Napoli are delighted to announce the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille on a permanent transfer,” the Italian club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international, who is reported to have signed a five-year deal, scored 18 goals in all competitions at Lille this season as they finished fourth in Ligue 1 which was truncated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Reuters.

Osimhen previously spent two seasons at Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg, where he made his debut in 2017, before moving to Belgian club Charleroi, scoring 20 goals.

Osimhen has scored four goals in eight appearances for Nigeria. He also won the Under-17 World Cup in 2015, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals.

